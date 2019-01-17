Thunder Bay OPP Investigate Suspicious Death

The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a death where foul play is suspected.

On January 13, 2019, police received information that a body was located on the shoulder of Highway 527 just north of the Highway 11-17 junction.

An investigation is ongoing by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

A post mortem examination has been completed at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto. The victim has been identified as a 21 year old male from the Greater Toronto area. This death has been ruled as a homicide.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s websitewww.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Police are asking any persons with information related to this occurrence to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Further details will be provided only as they become available and as the investigation moves forward.