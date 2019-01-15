Weather Advisory Ends for Wawa and points North, continues for points South

Weather Advisory for Northern Ontario
Updated by Environment Canada
at 10:29 P.M. EST Tuesday 15 January 2019.
———————————————————————
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR:
=NEW= Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
Chapleau – Gogama
Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake.
WEATHER ADVISORY ENDED FOR:
Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Marathon – Schreiber
Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa.
———————————————————————
==DISCUSSION==
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.
Brief but intense snowfall could affect road conditions and visibilities this evening. Sudden reduced visibilities due to heavy snow are likely tonight as a cold front moves over the area. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible. Roads may become snow covered and icy as a result.