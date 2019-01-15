Weather Advisory Ends for Wawa and points North, continues for points South

Weather Advisory for Northern Ontario

Updated by Environment Canada

at 10:29 P.M. EST Tuesday 15 January 2019.

———————————————————————

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR:

=NEW= Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Chapleau – Gogama

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake.

WEATHER ADVISORY ENDED FOR:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa.

———————————————————————

==DISCUSSION==

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Brief but intense snowfall could affect road conditions and visibilities this evening. Sudden reduced visibilities due to heavy snow are likely tonight as a cold front moves over the area. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible. Roads may become snow covered and icy as a result.