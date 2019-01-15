Winter weather travel advisory expands

Weather advisory for Northern Ontario
Updated by Environment Canada at 8:22 p.m. EST
Tuesday 15 January 2019.
———————————————————————
Weather advisory for:
=New= Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
=New= Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
=New= Gogama – Foleyet
=New= Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Marathon – Schreiber
Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake.
———————————————————————
==DISCUSSION==
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening.
Brief but intense snowfall could affect road conditions and visibilities this evening.
Sudden reduced visibilities due to heavy snow are likely this evening as a cold front moves over the area. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible.
Roads may become snow covered and icy as a result.