Breaking News

Winter weather travel advisory expands

Post Views: 18

Weather advisory for Northern Ontario

Updated by Environment Canada at 8:22 p.m. EST

Tuesday 15 January 2019.

———————————————————————

Weather advisory for:

=New= Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
=New= Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
=New= Gogama – Foleyet
=New= Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Marathon – Schreiber
Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake.

———————————————————————

==DISCUSSION==

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this evening.

Brief but intense snowfall could affect road conditions and visibilities this evening.

Sudden reduced visibilities due to heavy snow are likely this evening as a cold front moves over the area. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible.

Roads may become snow covered and icy as a result.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*