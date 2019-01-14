Prime Minister announces changes to the Ministry

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced changes to the Ministry and welcomed new members to Cabinet:

Jane Philpott, currently Minister of Indigenous Services and Vice-Chair of the Treasury Board, becomes President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government.

Seamus O’Regan, currently Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, becomes Minister of Indigenous Services.

Jody Wilson-Raybould, currently Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, becomes Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

David Lametti, currently Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, becomes Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Bernadette Jordan, currently Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Democratic Institutions, becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development.

Rural economies drive our success as a country. As Minister of Rural Economic Development, Minister Jordan will oversee the creation of a rural development strategy to spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs in rural Canada. She will also take action to bring high-speed internet to more rural households and businesses, and work with municipalities, provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to meet the unique and diverse infrastructure needs of rural communities.

Effective immediately, the Honourable Scott Brison has resigned from his position as President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government. The Prime Minister thanked Mr. Brison for his outstanding contributions as a member of Cabinet, and for his decades of service to Nova Scotians and all Canadians.

