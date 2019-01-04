East Algoma OPP Charge Driver with Impaired

On January 1, 2019, members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Dawson Street in the Town of Thessalon.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., police observed a vehicle matching the description northbound on Highway 129, then turned left onto Wharncliffe Road and a traffic stop was initiated.

As the officer was speaking to driver, the officer determined the female driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Thessalon detachment where the female provided two breath samples over 175 milligrams of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

As a result of the investigation, Kellie BREEN, 47 years of age from Wharncliffe, Ontario was charged with: Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration – 80 plus, contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 14, 2019.