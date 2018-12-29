Saturday Morning News – December 29

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 32 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this evening. Temperature rising to minus 8 by morning. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 15 overnight.

Roads – Hwy 11 is closed (10:09 a.m.) Vehicle Fire on HWY 11 Both Directions at LOOKOUT RD. All lanes closed. UPDATE – Hwy opened to one lane at 10:29 a.m.

Hwy 17 – Sault Ste. Marie to Paint Lake Road – Bare and dry road,Snow packed

Hwy 17 – Paint Lake Road to Southwest of White River – Snow Packed

Hwy 101 – From Highway 651 to Wawa – Bare and dry road, Snow packed

Hwy 651 – From Highway 101 to Missinabi – Snow packed

Hwy 547 – From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction – Bare and dry road, Snow packed

Hwy 519 – From Highway 17 to Dubreuilville – Partly snow packed

Hwy 631 – From White River to Highway 11 – Snow packed

News Tidbits – Dr. Robert Korneluk (from Sault Ste. Marie), long-time Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario researcher in immunotherapy research and diagnostic clinical service laboratories as a molecular geneticist is an appointees to the Order of Canada.

Shirley Cheechoo of the Sault is being recongized “for her multi-dimensional contributions to Canadian film and her support for emerging Indigenous artists.” Cheechoo is founder and executive director of Weengushk Film Institute on Manitoulin Island. The film and television training centre helps Indigenous and at-risk youth.