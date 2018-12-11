Marie & Joseph are among top Ontario Baby Names

Ontario’s Government for the People is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of recording baby names in Ontario.

“Choosing a name for your child is an important and personal decision for all parents. The lists of top baby names in Ontario is one way to help parents choose a name for their baby,” said Bill Walker, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “Having a baby is an unforgettable moment for parents, filled with overwhelming love and many sleepless nights. Ontario’s Government for the People is making life easier by making daycare more accessible, respecting their hard-earned tax dollars and investing in the right services for families.”

Marie and Joseph rank as the most popular names for girls and boys born in Ontario over the past 100 years. Since the Roaring Twenties, Marie ranked as the most popular girls name for four decades, followed closely by Mary. Joseph ranked first in boy names over a 30-year period.

The most popular baby name for boys in 2017 was Noah, which replaced Benjamin, while Olivia remained the most popular baby name for girls.

Top girls names for 2017 are: Top boys names are:

Olivia 1. Noah

Emma 2. Liam

Charlotte 3. Benjamin

Ava 4. William

Amelia 5. Logan

After naming their newborns, parents have up to 30 days to register their child ‘s birth.

ServiceOntario’s easy-to-use online 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle is the best way to register a birth. In a few easy clicks, parents can register their child’s birth and apply for their birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefit and Education Savings Referral service.

Ontario’s Government for the People has already introduced measures to make life easier for the people of Ontario including the Low-Income Individuals and Families Tax Credit (LIFT Credit), providing more daycare accessibility and flexibility for parents, lowering hydro bills and gas prices.

QUICK FACTS

Ontario marked the 100-year anniversary of tracking baby names in 2017. Parents can check the lists of top baby names over the past century to help them choose a name for their baby.

ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was the first of its kind in Canada when it launched in 2007. More than 1.3 million newborns have been registered in Ontario using the service.