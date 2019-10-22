New Community Based Innovation and Co-working Space Planned for Wawa

A new Community Innovation and Co-working Space is in the planning stages for Wawa and the EDC wants your input. The space is named the Wawa CoLAB and serves to support local community orgs, change makers, emerging social enterprise, and existing and emerging local entrepreneurs.

The Wawa CoLAB is for people of all ages and abilities who live in Wawa and the surrounding area and emerges from proven models of innovation centres and incubators that operate across Canada and around the world. The key difference with the Wawa CoLAB from other models is that it encompasses community led social innovation as well as traditional business and entrepreneurship streams. This means that community engagement is a core design principle of the CoLAB and its associated programs.

Wawa has so much latent talent in its diverse population. From inventors and problem solvers to socially driven community change agents. Wawa’s young people, new families, empty nesters and seniors (Zoomers) are all part of this local raw potential. The CoLAB is a place for the birth of ideas and action that will take Wawa and Northern Ontario into a prosperous, environmentally responsive and people driven 21st century.

Shah Mohamed the Economic Development Director and Isabeau Allard, the CoLAB’s Community Animator, are inviting all members of the community to collaboratively design the space and its offering. To this end they have set up a series of “place making” sessions to gather input and feedback in a participatory process.

Place making sessions are being held on Oct 23rd to Nov 10th. If you are interested in participating please give the EDC a call to reserve a spot @ 705 856 4419.

The Economic Development Corporation of Wawa is a not for profit organization that assists the Town of Wawa in achieving economic, environmental and social success by working with and supporting stakeholders, businesses, community members, entrepreneurs and community organizations.