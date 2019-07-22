EDC of Wawa appoints new Economic Development Director

The EDC of Wawa is pleased to announce that it has hired a new Economic Development Director (EDD) to assist Wawa as it continues growing and stabilizing the local economy. The new EDD, effective today, July 22nd is Shah Mohamed and he says that “just as important as growing and stabilizing the economy, it’s even more important to grow local capacity and engage the community in participating in civic life” The new Economic Development Director hails from Toronto and is well versed in community development and economic principles. He cares deeply about the environment and believes that people are the greatest asset of any business, company or community. Shah says that although he knows some things about Wawa he has so much to learn from all of us. The EDC Board of Directors would like to welcome Shah Mohamed into this new role and looks forward to the positive contributions he will make.

The Economic Development Corporation of Wawa is a not for profit organization that assists Wawa towards the achievement of economic, environmental and social success by working with stakeholders, businesses, community members, entrepreneurs and community organizations.

The EDC Chair, Andy Stevens states, “the search for an Economic Development Director that will be the ‘right fit’ for our community has been extensive. I am grateful to the Directors that served on the Selection Committee for their time and dedication to this critical task. I believe we have located an individual that will make a significant contribution to the life of our Community. On behalf of the EDC Board of Directors, we say welcome to Shah as he takes up residence in Wawa.”

If you see Shah on the street, be sure to give him a warm welcome.