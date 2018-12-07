Snow Squall Watch – Montreal River to Searchmont

5:02 AM EST Friday 07 December 2018

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squalls are possible this afternoon into Saturday morning.

Lake effect snow is expected to shift north into the region this afternoon as winds back to westerly. Some intensification is possible tonight and some areas may see snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by Saturday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.