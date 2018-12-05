Wednesday Morning News – December 5

Weather – Today will see flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 9 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

News Tidbits – Good news for hockey players – The NHL has confirmed the news, the expansion team will begin play in the 2021-22 season.