Weather Advisory & Snow Squall Warning

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning and early afternoon.

Flurries and local snow squalls are expected this morning and early afternoon. Visibility may suddenly be reduced to near zero for brief periods of time in bursts of heavy snow. Local accumulations of up to 10 cm are possible. Travel along Highway 17 will likely be hazardous at times.

The activity is expected to shift south of the region this afternoon as winds become more northwesterly.

Please note that conditions are expected to be even worse to the south of Wawa where snow squall warnings are now in effect.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls likely today.

Lake effect flurries off Lake Superior early this morning are expected to slowly intensify this morning ahead of an approaching trough. The activity should slowly shift southward this evening as winds become more northwesterly with the passage of the trough.

Local snowfall amounts up to 15 cm are possible. Travel along Highway 17 is expected to be hazardous.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.