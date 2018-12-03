Monday Morning News – December 3

Weather – Today A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 19 overnight.

News Tidbits – The International Bridge (between the two Saults) was closed yesterday evening because of falling ice and snow. This was a first ever closure of this type for the bridge. It was closed for just over 3 hours.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service advised the public that since Wednesday of last week, officers saw an increase in calls for service regarding possible opioid poisoning. They are currently investigating 3 deaths, one death on Wednesday and two additional deaths Saturday morning. In each of these occurrences, it is suspected that opioid poisoning may have contributed to the death of the individuals.