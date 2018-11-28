Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 28

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

Sat. Dec. 01 U.C.W. Christmas Luncheon & Bazaar 11:30 – 1:30 p.m.

United Church Basement

If YOU are available to help before, during or after,

OR have baking, sewing, or white elephants to donate.

Contact Diane S. 705-856-4408

Sun. Dec. 02 1st. Sunday in Advent

The 1st Candle – The Candle of Hope will

be lit on the Advent Wreath

Tues. Dec. 11 U.C.W. Christmas Meeting at

LDHC – 6:15 p.m. ALL ARE WELCOME

Thurs. Dec. 13 Worship Committee 2 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 16 Official Board Meeting

Mon. Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Family Service – 7:30 p.m.

The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of theChurch during the Advent season. If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria R. 705 – 856-3861.

Four weeks to prepare, anticipate, and wonder, with hope and love.