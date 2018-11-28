Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 28

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926
Sat.   Dec.  01    U.C.W. Christmas Luncheon & Bazaar 11:30 – 1:30 p.m.
                            United Church Basement
                            If YOU are available to help before, during or after,
                            OR have baking, sewing, or white elephants to donate.
                             Contact Diane S.  705-856-4408
Sun.  Dec. 02    1st. Sunday in Advent
             The 1st Candle – The Candle of Hope will
             be lit on the Advent Wreath
Tues. Dec. 11   U.C.W.    Christmas Meeting at
                   LDHC – 6:15 p.m.  ALL ARE WELCOME
Thurs. Dec. 13  Worship Committee 2 p.m.
Sun.  Dec. 16    Official Board Meeting
Mon. Dec. 24    Christmas Eve Family Service – 7:30 p.m.
The Christmas Star of Lights will again light up the front of theChurch during the Advent season. If you would like a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event the cost is $5.00  a bulb.  Please contact Maria R. 705 – 856-3861.
Four weeks to prepare, anticipate, and wonder, with hope and love.

