Wednesday Morning News – November 14

Weather:

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Temperature rising to minus 3 by morning. Wind chill near minus 13.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the Diabetes Walk this evening! Remember to snap photos of as many Diabetes Day logos as you can find, bring your photos (no need to print your photos) to the World Diabetes Day walk on November 14th at Michipicoten High School at 6 p.m. Those who find the most logos will be entered into a draw!