Remembrance Day statement from Andrea Horwath

Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath released the following statement to mark Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2018:

“This Sunday, the eleventh day of the eleventh month at 11 a.m., we mark 100 years since the guns fell silent at the moment the First World War came to an end.

All of Ontario will join our fellow Canadians to pause in silence, in remembrance, and in profound gratitude and respect for those women and men that served our nation in the Great War and all other wars and conflicts.

On Remembrance Day and throughout the year, we remember their valour and sacrifice. We remember the immeasurable debt we owe to those who never returned to Canadian soil from wars and conflicts around the world, giving their lives for our freedom and for the protection of our shared Canadian values. And we also remember the great sacrifice made by the families and loved ones of those who served.

Canadian military service is a sacred duty. In turn, it’s our duty as a province and a grateful nation to ensure those who have made extraordinary sacrifices for us receive extraordinary care in return — from treatment and support for those living with PTSD and mental health challenges, to ensuring there are caring and appropriate long-term care spaces waiting for veterans when and where they need them.

I encourage all Ontarians to take a moment Sunday to reflect on the peace and freedom we have as a result of sacrifice and vigilance.

We will remember them.”