MacDonald Mines Ceases work at Wawa-Holdsworth Project

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. has received the results from the SGS and Golder Associates acid-based accounting (ABA) evaluation of the Oxide Sands.

On September 5, 2018, MacDonald Mines had engaged SGS and Golder Associates to conduct an acid-based accounting (ABA) evaluation of the Oxide Sands in order to receive a certificate of approval to process the sands.

“The report indicates that the sands will be acid generating. Because this will severely impact the economics of the exploitation of the Oxide Sands, the Company has elected to cease any further work at its Wawa-Holdsworth Project and rather focus its efforts on the Jovan and Powerline properties.”