Thursday Morning News – October 25

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers this evening then 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind southwest 15 knots diminishing to southwest 10 early this morning then becoming light near noon. Wind increasing to east 15 near midnight and to east 20 Friday morning. Wind veering to southeast 20 near noon Friday then diminishing to southeast 15 Friday evening. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre or less this morning then building to one overnight. Waves building to one and one half metres Friday morning. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon.

News Tidbits – Tony Martin (originally of Hawk Junction), was recognized for his tireless efforts in social justice provincially and federally, and specifically in Sault Ste. Marie. His most important project was the Soup Kitchen Community Centre, initially based in the Blessed Sacrament Church basement, before it moved to its current James Street location in 1990. 35 years ago, first meal was served October 29, 1983; averaging 80 to 120 lunches daily, with Sunday night dinners beginning November 4 until late April. Yesterday they named the dining hall after him – Tony Martin Community Hall.