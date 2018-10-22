Monday Morning News – October 22

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning and 40 percent chance of rain showers late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low. Tonight – Rain showers changing to a few flurries overnight. Low plus 1.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind southwest 10 knots increasing to southwest 15 near noon and to northwest 20 this evening. Wind increasing to northwest 25 Tuesday morning then diminishing to northwest 15 Tuesday evening. Waves one half metre or less building to one this afternoon and to one and one half metres near midnight. Waves building to 2 Tuesday morning then subsiding to one and one half metres Tuesday evening. Showers beginning this evening and ending Tuesday morning.

News Tidbits – The fashion show last night was a great success – lots of people attended and had a great evening.

MFN Youth Council were able to open their Trail of the Dead last night after closed for poor weather conditions. If they are able to hold another night – you are in for a scary time if you go out for an evening hike.

Highway 101 remains closed from the Junction of 651/101 to the Junction of 101/129 (Chapleau) due to a washout/sinkhole. There has not been a time given for reopening. Travellers from Wawa can get to Missinabie and vice versa – but there is no travel from Wawa or Missinabie to Chapleau.