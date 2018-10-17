Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is a registered Canadian charitable organization. We are the leader in wetland conservation; using sound science, we deliver on-the-ground habitat conservation projects, research, education programs and public policy work to conserve, restore and manage wetlands. Volunteer-hosted fundraising events such as the Wawa DU Conservation Dinner and Charity Auction (Saturday, November 3 at the Michipicoten Community Centre) are of great importance to DUC, to raise the funds needed for us to do our important work. Wetlands are valuable natural resources that provide many environmental and social and economic benefits. We are committed to conserving these critical areas to ensure a healthy future for waterfowl, wildlife and all Canadians.

To date, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) has conserved more than 948,000 acres of wetland habitat on 1,175 projects in Ontario. In Northern Ontario, this work resulted in an accumulated investment of more than $3.5 million toward wetland conservation projects and activities over the last 30 years. There are 40 wetland restoration projects in the North that rely on water control structures and 49 projects that have enhanced wetland and waterfowl habitat by incorporating the use of waterfowl nest boxes, wild rice plantings, level ditching, or beaver pond management strategies. Our success in securing these projects also becomes our challenge today. Because most of these projects were constructed or signed in the 1980s and 90s, they are now aging to the point of requiring major repairs or replacement.

DUC recently evaluated the condition of these projects and has begun taking is the next steps toward ensuring the long-term sustainability and healthy function of these important waterfowl and wildlife habitats well into the future. The success of our fundraising events directly affects our ability to continue our wetland work; Northern Ontario wetlands are critical for breeding waterfowl and provide important stopover areas during their lengthy journeys – some birds travel up to 2,000 km through Ontario on their biannual migrations.

Interested in supporting Wetland Conservation and a local charity? Why not attend the Wawa DU Conservation Dinner and Charity Auction? The 2018 event is on November 3, 2018 at the Michipicoten Community Centre. Please contact Doris Zagar (705) 856-9841.