Thunder Bay OPP – Safety Tips in advance of expected Winter Storm

Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to drive with extra care and caution as the first snowfall of the season is expected. OPP encourage all motorists to ensure their vehicles are fully prepared to meet the challenges winter driving brings. Motorists are advised of the following safety tips to help everyone arrive at their destination safely.

Prepare your vehicle:

Have your vehicle serviced in preparation for the winter season.

Have winter tires installed before the first snowfall.

Have an ice scraper / snow brush in your vehicle to ensure windshield and headlights are clear of ice and snow.

Fill your windshield reservoir and have extra available.

Check your headlights to ensure they are working.

Clean your windshield and have wiper blades checked, replaced if necessary.

Ensure your gas tank is always at least half full.

Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle that includes blankets, flashlight, candle and some food / drinks.

Adjust your driving:

Slow down and drive according to weather conditions. Speed too fast for road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions.

Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Blowing snow may suddenly reduce visibility, and gusting winds can cause ice to form quickly.

Leave extra space between vehicles. Stopping distances are a least double on snow covered roads and even longer on icy road conditions.

Know where you are. Keep track of intersections and landmarks in case you need to call for help in an emergency situation.

Monitor road and weather conditions. Check local weather and road conditions before heading out. If conditions are poor, consider delaying your trip until conditions improve.

The OPP reminds motorists and the public not to call the OPP for road conditions. You can call 5-1-1 for interactive up to date road conditions anywhere in Ontario. For more information refer to: https://www.ontario.ca/511

Drive safe and be prepared.