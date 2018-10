On September 22, students from École élémentaire Saint-Joseph’s (Wawa) grade 5 and 6 class took part in the scarecrow parade organized by Ms. Carole Beaulieu-Pitre at Flying Geese Farm. Students, with the help of their art teacher Ms. Josée D. Gauthier, made scarecrows using recycled materials and a lot of creativity. “The scarecrows were all so unique and really quite amazing,” commented Ms. Beaulieu-Pitre.

SOURCE – École élémentaire Saint-Joseph’s (Wawa)