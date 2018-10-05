Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East Detachments will be taking part in a National four day traffic safety initiative called Operation Impact over the Thanksgiving Long Weekend.

This initiative will have all police officers paying particular attention to motorists whose behaviours fall under four main categories: driving while impaired, not wearing seatbelts, aggressive driving and distracted driving. These four main behaviours continue to cost the significant loss of life on our roads every year. Drivers and passengers must be mindful of the important role they play in changing unsafe driving behaviours.

Every person that sits behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle has a responsibility to ensure that he or she and its passengers arrive to their destination safely. The OPP continues to target those who put the wellbeing of others at risk by operating motor vehicles in violation of provincial and federal legislation. That is why the OPP will be visible this long weekend educating motorists on traffic laws.

The public is reminded that arriving safely at your destination is no “accident”. Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC) happen for a reason and motorists should take the necessary steps and make the right choices to arrive alive.

These choices include:

Operating a motor vehicle in a sober state

Wearing seatbelts properly and at all times while in motion

Obeying the posted speed limits and following at a safe distance

Using only hands-free communication devices while operating a motor vehicle

“Traditionally, long weekends are the deadliest on OPP patrolled highways, waterways and trails. Please keep in mind that the highways, waterways and trails can become deadly when alcohol and drugs are mixed with operating vehicles or vessels. Your families and friends need you to come home safely. I would like to encourage everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,” Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Richard Bordin”.

Operation Impact will take place over the Thanksgiving weekend, from October 5th – 8th, 2018; a time where many individuals and families are traveling to see their loved ones. Let’s work together to encourage safe driving practices and minimize senseless tragedy on our roadways this holiday weekend.

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they suspect someone is impaired by alcohol, drug, or even fatigue.