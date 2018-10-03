Oct 3, 2018 @ 08:05

At 4:27 AM EDT Wednesday 03 October 2018, Environment Canada issued a Rainfall warning for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Rain will continue into Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected with the heaviest rain falling this evening. Thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and this evening which could contribute to total rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm.

This rain is the result of a developing low pressure system from South Dakota that is expected to rapidly intensify as it tracks over Northern Ontario.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.