Nipigon OPP investigate fatalities in Friday, September 28th Collision

On Friday September 28, 2018, at approximately 5 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 in Dorion Township in the District of Thunder Bay.

Investigation revealed that a westbound black pickup truck had crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound black sports utility vehicle. Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and members of the Hurkett, Dorion and Nipigon Fire Departments attended the scene.

As a result, the driver of the eastbound vehicle, Thomas LONG, 69-years-old and the passenger, Shelley LONG, 59-years-old, both of Terrace Bay, Ontario were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants in the westbound vehicle were both taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.