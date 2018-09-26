Dealing with Bears in the Community

Public safety is important to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Municipality of Wawa. Bears that come into a populated area aren’t always a threat to public safety. Public safety is at risk when a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour.

Who do I call?

Emergency Situations – Call 911 if a black bear exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour, such as;

Entering a schoolyard when school is in session

Stalking people and lingering on site

Entering or trying to enter a residence

Wandering into public gathering

Killing livestock/ pets and lingering on site.

Non-Emergency Encounters – Call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641) if a black bear is;

Roaming around, checking garbage cans

Breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored

In a tree

Pulling down a bird feeder or knocking over a barbecue

Moving through a backyard or field but is not lingering.

The line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week from April 1 until November 30.

Human-bear interactions are related to the availability of bears’ natural food sources. When natural food sources are unavailable, black bears will search for other food. Items such as garbage and bird feed can draw bears to populated areas. Take care by:

Storing garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids

Putting out garbage only on the morning of pickup

Filling bird feeders, including seed, suet and nectar only during the winter when bears are hibernating

Cleaning food residue and removing grease from outdoor barbecue grills after each use

Keeping pet food indoors.

For more information regarding Municipal by-laws relating to this subject, you can access their website at wawa.ca under by-laws.