Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare Disturbed after Violent Incident at Manitoulin Secondary School

Sep 20, 2018 @ 09:20

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare is deeply disturbed after learning of the violent incident that occurred at a Manitoulin Secondary School that stemmed from racism.

“I am in disbelief that our First Nation students are still the target for racism and violence while attending school in this day and age. This is unacceptable,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “We have lived and continue to live with the legacy of the residential school era. It is truly shameful and disheartening that the education system in Canada and in Ontario continues to be dysfunctional when they ought to be the leaders for respectful understanding and change for benefit of all students, families and communities. It appears as though there are still some fundamental flaws and issues in this era of reconciliation when our youth are the target of racism in a place where they should feel safe.”

A violent altercation between a large group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous students occurred at the Manitoulin Secondary School (which is overseen by the Rainbow District School Board) resulting in five charges being laid solely on First Nation students by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Grand Council Chief Hare continues to believe that education is key in combatting racism.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: education is crucial to counter ignorance. Racism stems from ignorance—from the unknown. We need to educate our First Nation and non-Indigenous youth alike so they grow up to be educated and respectful adults that break the cycle where prejudice and racism is perpetuated. If we teach them from a young age, they will instil values in their families and the next seven generations will be aligned with our Seven Grandfather Teachings.”

M’Chigeeng First Nation will be holding a rally to address the issue of racism in a positive and constructive manner at the M’Chigeeng First Nation Administration Office on September 20, 2018, and will commence at 9:30 a.m. Grand Council Chief Glen Hare will be in attendance.

“I stand in support of Ogimaa Kwe Linda Debassige, her Council and the community as a show of our intolerance of racism in every form—especially that directed at our children,” expresses Grand Council Chief Hare. “The Anishinabek Nation demands that all school boards, in particular the Rainbow District School Board, take immediate measures to commit to make their schools the safest place in every way for all children. Our world today demands no less.”

For more information on rally, please contact:

Ogimaa Kwe Linda Debassige, M’Chigeeng First Nation

E-mail: [email protected]

Original OPP Media Release, September 15, 2018

On Friday September 14, 2018 at approximately 12:02 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police, responded to a disturbance at a Secondary School in Billings Township, Ontario.

The investigation is on-going, with the assistance of the Sudbury OPP Crime Unit. Currently, a 15-year-old youth from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario has been charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to 267(a) of the CC.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario on September 26, 2018.

The OPP is requesting that any recordings of the disturbance be brought to their attention immediately. Public safety is not a concern at this time.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or the Little Current OPP Detachment at 705-368-2200.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

UPDATE of September 18, 2018

On Friday September 14, 2018 at approximately 12:02 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police, responded to a disturbance at a Secondary School in Billings Township, Ontario.

With the assistance of the Sudbury OPP Crime Unit, the Manitoulin-Espanola OPP is continuing their investigation and the following additional charges have been laid:

A 38 year old female from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario has been charged with Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

A 14 year old youth from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario has been charged with Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC, and Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC.

A 13 year old youth from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario has been charged with Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC, and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

A 16 year old youth from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario has been charged with Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC.

A 17 year old youth from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario has been charged with Assault, contrary to section 266 of CC.

The adult and youths, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been released and are scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario on October 31 2018.

The OPP is reiterating their request that any audio/video recordings of the disturbance be brought to their attention immediately as this investigation is continuing. OPP wish to remind everyone that public safety is not a concern.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or the Little Current OPP Detachment at 705-368-2200.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.