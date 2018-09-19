Heavy Rain is possible Thursday Night

Sep 19, 2018 @ 15:43

3:35 PM EDT Wednesday 19 September 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Heavy rain Thursday night into Friday.

Rain is forecast to move into northeastern Ontario Thursday evening. The rain could be heavy at times with amounts expected to be in the 30 to 50 mm range. Higher local amounts may be possible for areas that receive thunderstorms.

Rainfall warnings may be required for some locations. There is still some uncertainty in the exact storm track and the location of heaviest rainfall.