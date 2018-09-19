Breaking News

Heavy Rain is possible Thursday Night

Post Views: 96

Sep 19, 2018 @ 15:43

 

3:35 PM EDT Wednesday 19 September 2018
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville

Heavy rain Thursday night into Friday.

Rain is forecast to move into northeastern Ontario Thursday evening. The rain could be heavy at times with amounts expected to be in the 30 to 50 mm range. Higher local amounts may be possible for areas that receive thunderstorms.

Rainfall warnings may be required for some locations. There is still some uncertainty in the exact storm track and the location of heaviest rainfall.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*