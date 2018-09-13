Thursday Morning News – September 13

Sep 13, 2018 @ 07:46

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind south 15 knots increasing to south 20 this afternoon then diminishing to south 15 overnight. Wind diminishing to southeast 10 Friday evening. Waves one-half metre or less building to one half to one metre early this morning then subsiding to less than one half metre Friday evening. Fog patches dissipating near noon.

News Tidbits – Good news for travellers between the Soo and Wawa this winter… The Voyageur Lodge’s General Store will be OPEN this winter, Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (This begins Nov. 1.) Closed between Christmas and New Years for family time.