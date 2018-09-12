Hwy 11 will be closed September 13th to remove transport

Sep 12, 2018 @ 19:35

On September 9, 2018 shortly before 7:00 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Temagami Fire Department and Nipissing District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a call for a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Rabbit Lake Road, south of Temagami, Ontario.

Further investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer had been travelling southbound on Highway 11, and lost control. The tractor-trailer ended up in Angus Lake.

On Thursday, September 13, 2018, a cleanup process will commence for removal of the tractor trailer from Angus Lake. Stantec Consulting will be in charge of the site.

Highway 11 will be closed 500 to 1000 metres (1 kilometre) north of Rabbit Lake Road, Temagami, Ontario in both directions starting at 8:00 a.m. and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Local residents travelling Highway 11, can utilize the roadway to attend their residence or place of business, as long as they do not cross the area of the closure.

OPP is advising motorists to drive carefully and to use the following detours to avoid the crash scene:

If you are heading northbound on Highway 11, take Highway 63 in North Bay towards Temiscaming, Quebec, head north on Highway 101 through Quebec and west on Highway 65 East towards New Liskeard.

If you are southbound on Highway 11 to New Liskeard Ontario, take Highway 65 East towards Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec and head southbound on Highway 101 to Highway 63 into North Bay.

For further inquiries about the closure, contact Traffic Operations: 1-888-262-4049.

Further updates will be made, once they become available.