Collision closes Highway 11 for several hours – Charges Laid

Sep 10, 2018 @ 15:41

On September 9, 2018 shortly before 7:00 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Temagami Fire Department and Nipissing District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a call for a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Rabbit Lake Road, south of Temagami, Ontario.

Further investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer had been travelling southbound on Highway 11, and lost control. The tractor trailer ended up in Angus Lake.

The highway had to be closed in both directions as a result of live hydro lines that were on the roadway.

Simranjeet SANDHU, 39 years old, of Brampton, Ontario is charged with the following:

Fail to drive in marked lane, contrary to section 142(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (H.T.A.)

The tractor-trailer is scheduled to be removed at a later time. Further updates will be provided once they become available.

Sep 10, 2018 @ 09:41

Further investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer had been travelling southbound on Highway 11, and lost control. The tractor-trailer ended up in Angus Lake. The two occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway had to be closed in both directions as a result of live hydro lines that were on the roadway. Hydro One attended for safety concerns and restoration of hydro. OPP and the Ministry of the Environment are continuing their investigation.

The highway was re-opened shortly after 9:20 a.m.