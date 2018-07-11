Temagami Forest Fire Situation – UPDATE 23:50 p.m.

Jul 11, 2018 @ 23:50

On the evening of July 11, there are 67 active forest fires in the Northeast region. Of these, 32 are not yet under control, while 39 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were 18 new starts in the northeast today, two of which are already out. At the time of this update 16 fires remain active. Thunderstorms once again swept through Northeastern Ontario on July 9th and we expect to continue to find several new starts as a result over the coming week.

There was no rain at all recorded overnight last night, and since June 29thwhich was the Friday before the Canada Day long weekend, we have recorded over 165,000 lightning strikes across the Ontario.

Reports of smoke have been noted from areas across the central portion of the northeast. Smoke drift from fires in the Temagami, River Valley and the Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park areas is the main cause associated with smoke conditions. We are expecting a southwesterly wind tomorrow which is expected to cause smoke drift towards the northeast. We’re predicting existing fires to be active tomorrow before cloud cover moves into the region overnight Friday.

Three CL415’s were working on North bay 72 this evening, which originated in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park and has now spread northeast outside the park boundary. FireRangers are in Kenbeec/Kerns tonight setting up sprinklers in the community as a precaution. Good progress was made on North Bay 69 today, fire crews and heavy helicopters were effective in reducing fire activity for this fire which is the closest to the Temagami community. Crews from British Columbia were assigned to North Bay 55 today and have been working to suppress this fire. Air attack was dispatched to this fire later in the day to aid with firefighting activities.

Incident Management Teams

Incident Management Teams (IMTs) have mobilized in the region and are preparing to take over priority fires in 3 areas:

River Valley Cluster

Lake Temagami Cluster

Lady Evelyn Cluster

Resources from Out of Province

Fire crews from Alberta and British Columbia arrived in Ontario on Monday July 9 to assist with the fire situation. Fifteen 3 person crews from British Columbia and ten 4 person crews from Alberta have been deployed to priority fires last night.

CL415 water bombers and T802 Fire Boss amphibians equipment from Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently supporting Ontario’s fire suppression operations.

Incoming Out of Province Resources Arriving July 12

Nova Scotia has supplied five 4 person crews

Prince Edward Island has supplied a 4 person crew

Newfoundland has supplied a 4 person crew

British-Columbia has supplied five more 3 person crews

Northwest Territories has supplied six 4 person crews

Alberta has sent five 4 person initial attack crews and a 19 person Incident Management Team as well as 8 support staff

Saskatchewan has supplied two support staff

SMOKE CONCERNS

AFFES is reminding the public that if they do see flames or smoke, please report it, and stay away from the area in the interest of public safety.

If you have questions or concerns about smoke and your health, please contact TeleHealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

Travel Restrictions

On July 9, the MNRF district imposed travel restrictions along several roads in the Temagami area, information can be found on MNRF's facebook page, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Twitter page and contact information for the North Bay District staff is indicated on our website at Ontario.ca/forestfire. There, you can also check our interactive fire map to find out the size, location, status of current forest fires, and remember that there is also a restricted fire zone in effect in many parts of Northeastern Ontario, so campfires and outdoor burning are not permitted at this time. You can check the boundaries of the restricted fire zone on our map as well.

IO-2018-02

For information about these travel restrictions: 705-475-5546

For inquiries by members of the public contact:705-564-6165

IO-2018-02

For information about these travel restrictions: 705-475-5546

For inquiries by members of the public contact:705-564-6165

Please visit Ontario.ca/forestfire as this information is being updated regularly.

Jul 11, 2018 @ 22:05

Municipality of Temagami Statement

Current Fire Situation Update – July 11, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. from Mayor Lorie Hunter.

The Municipality of Temagami is currently under a fire ban. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) have issued a restricted fire zone order for the area.

Due to the extreme fire hazard, several recent periods of heavy lightning and the large number of wildfires burning, the MNRF has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in some areas of Northeastern Ontario as outlined on the interactive fire map at ontario.ca/forestfire. No open burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. Follow Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services on Twitter @ONforestfires.



There are 19 active fires burning in the Municipality of Temagami; however, this number could rapidly change. The Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores, at the south edge of the town of Temagami, to Jessie Lake including Bell Island on Lake Temagami have been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert. Residents may return home however, must remain on alert as they can be asked to leave again at anytime based on the fire situation.

Other Evacuation Alerts remain in place.



All Provincial parks, including Finlayson Point and Marten River Provincial Park, remain closed and all interior and back country travel is restricted.



The MNRF is advising the public that travel restrictions have been implemented in McLaren’s Road, Gibbons Road, Baie-Jeanne Road, South Pardo Road, and St. Joseph’s Road including George Gordon and Iron Lake Road, Red Squirrel Lake Road beyond the Jack Pine Road intersection and all access into Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park in the North Bay District.



Access to these areas is restricted and roadblocks will be set-up to notify the public of the closure. Travel restrictions are in place and permits are required to travel through this area. Within the area, no Crown land camping, no day trips, no hiking, no ATVs and no access to private or commercial camps or cottages are permitted.



These measures are meant to protect the public and ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely fight forest fires in the identified area. Public safety is paramount as these conditions can change frequently.



Check the website daily at: https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires for the most up to date, accurate information on fire situations. For road closures and restricted access areas, please visit: https://files.ontario.ca/20180710_2018-01-nor01.pdf .

For information about travel restrictions: 705-475-5546.



Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The Regional Information Officer can be contacted at 705-564-6156.

Jul 11, 2018 @ 21:48

Temagami’s CEMC (Community Emergency Measures Coordinator) Brian Koski says that the Mandatory Evacuation Order for the area from Temagami Shores to Jesse Lake, including Bell Island, has now been lifted. Immediately. Those who have had to stay away can return home!

AN EVACUATION ALERT STILL EXISTS FOR THE WHOLE AREA AND YOU ARE ASKED TO CONTINUE TO WATCH FOR UPDATES FOR CHANGES!

Jul 11, 2018 @ 20:42

Residents of the Temagami area and Northeastern Ontario. AFFES would like to remind the public that it is illegal to fly a drone within 9 km of a forest fire. Please help ensure public safety and the safety of fire response personnel and respect the no drone zone.

Jul 11, 2018 @ 13:09

Forest Fire Situation Update (Northeast Fire Region)

July 11, 2018, 12:00 Noon

This morning, there are 66 active forest fires in Northeast Region. 27 of these fires are not yet under control, while 39 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were 15 new starts in the northeast yesterday, 7 of which are already out at the time of this update. Thunderstorms once again swept through Northeastern Ontario on July 9th and we expect to continue to find several new starts as a result over the coming week.

In fact, we have already received a dozen reports this morning and detection aircraft are investigating.

There was no rain at all recorded overnight last night, and since June 29th which was the Friday before the Canada Day long weekend, we have recorded over 165,000 lightning strikes across the Ontario.

We are expecting mainly sunny skies today in Northeastern Ontario, with relatively light northerly winds, so smoke from fires in Northern Ontario will drift to the south again today. Yesterday Ontario residents as far south as cottage country saw smoky conditions as a result of smoke blowing south from moderate northerly winds. We are expecting the fires to be more active today than they have been Monday and Tuesday, so there may be an increase in the amount of smoke, certainly in the North Bay district.

Yesterday, the MNRF district imposed travel restrictions along several roads in the Temagami area, information can be found on MNRF's facebook page, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Twitter page and contact information for the North Bay District staff is indicated on our website at Ontario.ca/forestfire (it is also below in this article). There you can also check our interactive fire map to find out the size, location, status of current forest fires, and remember that there is also a restricted fire zone in effect in many parts of Northeastern Ontario, so campfires and outdoor burning are not permitted at this time. You can check the boundaries of the restricted fire zone on our map as well.

INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAMS

Ontario is deploying incident management teams over the coming days to manage priority fires. Details will become available later this week.

RESOURCES FROM OUT-OF-PROVINCE

Fire crews from Alberta and British Columbia have now arrived in Ontario to assist with the fire situation. 15 – 3 person crews from British Columbia and 10 – 4 person crews from Alberta have been deployed to priority fires tonight.

CL415 waterbombers and T802 Fire Boss amphibians equipment from Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently supporting Ontario’s fire suppression operations.

FOREST FIRE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED BY MNRF’S NORTH BAY DISTRICT

Effective as of 5:00 p.m. on July 9, 2018, an Implementation Order was issued by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry restricting access to an area of Temagami where there are public safety hazards as a result of increased fire activity.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that travel restrictions have been implemented in McLaren’s Road, Gibbons Road, Baie-Jeanne Road, South Pardo Road, and St. Joseph’s Road including George Gordon and Iron Lake Road, Red Squirrel Lake Road beyond the Jack Pine Road intersection and all access into Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park in the North Bay District.

Access to these areas is restricted and road blocks will be set-up to notify the public of the closure. Travel restrictions are in place and permits are required to travel through this area. Within the area, no Crown land camping, no day trips, no hiking, no ATVs and no access to private or commercial camps or cottages are permitted.

This measure is meant to protect the public and ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely fight forest fires in the identified area.

For information about these travel restrictions: 705-475-5546

Please visit Ontario.ca/forestfire as this information is being updated regularly.

Jul 11, 2018 @ 08:36

MNRF Update – July 10, 10:11 p.m.

On the evening of July 10th, there are 66 active forest fires in Northeast Region. 29 of these fires are not yet under control, while 37 are either being held, under control or being observed.

There were 15 new starts in the northeast today, 5 of which are already out at the time of this update. Thunderstorms once again swept through Northeastern Ontario yesterday afternoon and we expect to continue to find several new starts as a result over the coming week.

New fires on the landscape include:

North Bay 74, a 1.5 hectare fire located northwest of Driftwood Lake, approximately 3 km south of the Temagami Access Rd.

Sault Ste. Marie 10, located within Garden River 14 First Nation, west of Echo Lake, is being held at 0.4 of a hectare.

North Bay 75 is located west of the Obabika River. It covers 6 hectares and is not yet under control.

North Bay 76 cover 0.1 of a hectare is located southeast of Perch Lake, approximately 15 km southeast of Mattawa.

Sudbury 63 covers 0.2 of a hectare is under control.

Sudbury 64 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare located on Clapperton Island.

Sudbury 65 covers 0.1 of a hectare and is located southwest of St. Charles.

Sudbury 66 and 67 are north of Hwy 637 approximately 10 km northwest of Killarney, they are 0.5 and 0.1 of a hectare respectively.

North Bay 78 is located just north of Hwy 533 northwest of Mattawa. It is 0.1 of a hectare and is not under control.

INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAMS

Ontario is planning to deploy incident management teams over the coming days to manage priority fires. Details will become available later this week.

RESOURCES FROM OUT-OF-PROVINCE

Fire crews from Alberta and British Columbia have now arrived in Ontario to assist with the fire situation. 15 – 3 person crews from British Columbia and 10 – 4 person crews from Alberta have been deployed to priority fires tonight.

CL415 waterbombers and T802 Fire Boss amphibians equipment from Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently supporting Ontario’s fire suppression operations.

FOREST FIRE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED BY MNRF’S NORTH BAY DISTRICT

Effective as of 5:00 p.m. on July 9, 2018, an Implementation Order was issued by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry restricting access to an area of Temagami as outlined on the map below, where there are public safety hazards as a result of increased fire activity.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that travel restrictions have been implemented in McLaren’s Road, Gibbons Road, Baie-Jeanne Road, South Pardo Road, and St. Joseph’s Road including George Gordon and Iron Lake Road, Red Squirrel Lake Road beyond the Jack Pine Road intersection and all access into Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park in the North Bay District.

Access to these areas is restricted and road blocks will be set-up to notify the public of the closure. Travel restrictions are in place and permits are required to travel through this area. Within the area, no Crown land camping, no day trips, no hiking, no ATVs and no access to private camps or cottages are permitted.

This measure is meant to protect the public and ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely fight forest fires in the identified area.

For information about these travel restrictions: 705-475-5512

Jul 10, 2018 @ 15:36

Fire crews from Alberta and British Columbia have now arrived in Ontario to assist with the fire situation. 15 – 3 person crews from British Columbia and 10 – 4 person crews from Alberta will be deployed to priority fires tonight.

CL415 waterbombers and T802 Fire Boss amphibians equipment from Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently supporting Ontario’s fire suppression operations. Temagami area residents will note the presence of aerial fire suppression aircraft again today. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that travel restrictions have been implemented in McLaren’s Road, Gibbons Road, Baie-Jeannne Road, South Pardo Road, and St. Joseph’s Road including George Gordon and Iron Lake Road, Red Squirrel Lake Road beyond the Jack Pine Road intersection and all access into Lady Evelyn Provincial Park in the North Bay District (see map below). These travel restrictions will help protect the public and ensure public safety. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been asking residents of Lake Temagami to tie boats and float planes as close to the shore as possible to allow the maximum space for waterbombers and other aerial fire suppression aircraft to do their job. When water bombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A water bomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Area residents should also ensure to keep boat traffic to a minimum today on lake Temagami and always keep an eye out for emergency vehicles in the area. –We will continue to update the situation with information as it becomes available.

Jul 10, 2018 @ 15:23

Current Fire Situation – July 10, 2018 @ 11:30 am– From Mayor Lorie Hunter

Emergency Management Committee met at 10:00 am July 10, 2018

Reports on the fires near Temagami are positive. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) officials are currently assessing the fire near Temagami and are not in a position to change existing evacuation orders. Therefore Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores at the South edge of the town of Temagami to Jessie Lake, including Finlayson Point Provincial Park, remain in effect.



The Mandatory Evacuation Order for Marten River Provincial Park remains in effect. Evacuation standby for the Town of Temagami and surrounding area, will remain in effect until further notice.



The situation will continue to be monitored as the day progresses and officials will continue to review and set up plans in the event the fire activity increases.



Strathcona Road and the Temagami Fire Tower Road remain closed with no access permitted to the Fire Tower.

All Provincial Parks in the area are now closed and all interior and backcountry travel is restricted. Visit Ontario Parks at www.ontarioparks.comfor when the restrictions will be lifted.



If you were staying at Finlayson Point or Marten River Provincial Park please contact the Park directly for information on retrieving your belongings.



Anyone requiring accommodation as a result of the evacuation should contact the Municipality of Temagami office at 705-569-3421 x 210 and ask for Tammy Lepage during business hours.



Please contact the Municipality of Temagami Office at 705-569-3421 during business hours if you have any questions or concerns. For after-hours immediate MNRF concerns, please contact 1-888-310-3473 (FIRE).



Further updates will be provided after the next Emergency Management Committee meeting scheduled for 7:00 pm July 10, 2018.

Jul 10, 2018 @ 12:26

Forest Fires Prevention Act – Emergency Areas Order

WHEREAS subsection 23(1) of the Forest Fires Prevention Act R.S.O. 1990. c. F.24. provides that where, in the opinion of the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. a forest fire emergency exists. He may by order declare any area to be a forest fire emergency area:

AND WHEREAS pursuant to Section 7 of the Ministry of Natural Resources Act. R.S.O. 1990. c. M, 31. the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry has delegated such power and duty under the said subsection 23(1) to the undersigned by authorisation dated the 24th day of May 2012:

AND WHEREAS the undersigned is of the opinion that is necessary to declare a forest fire emergency area:

NOW THEREFORE pursuant to section 23(1) of the Forest Fires Prevention Act, R.S.O. 1990. c. F. 24. I HEREBY DECLARE the area described Schedule “A” attached hereto to be a forest fire emergency area. effective 1000 hours on the 9th day 01 July. 2018 until such time as the order is revoked.

signed Tracy Neil

AD Minister, Provincial Services Division

Dated at Milton

this 9th day of July, 2018

Editor’s Note: This document restricts all interior and backcountry travel in the Temagami area.

Mandatory travel restrictions are as follows.

1) All travel and use of McLaren’s Road, Gibbon’s Road, Baie-Jeanne Road, South Pardo Road, St. Josephs Road, including George Gordon and Iron Lake Road,

2) All modes of access and travel into Lady Evelyn Park, and on all crown lands in attached map in the Emergency Area Order, unless permitted by MNR permit.

3) Use of Red Squirrel Lake road, beyond the Jack Pine Road intersection is prohibited, unless authorized by permit from MNR.

4) All use and occupation of Crown land within 500 m of the described roads within this area are prohibited.

Jul 10, 2018 @ 10:20

Current Fire Situation – July 9, 2018, @ 8:30 pm – From Acting Mayor Dan O’Mara

Emergency Management Committee met at 7:30 pm July 9, 2018



Based on reviews by Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Fire Behaviour Analysts, an Incident Management Command Team will be assuming responsibility for the firefighting efforts tomorrow, and a concern that the fire situation can change very quickly, all existing Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Alerts are to remain in place.



Current conditions around the town of Temagami seem to have stabilized for the moment, however, there are a number of serious fires throughout our area. All Provincial Parks in the area are now closed and all interior and backcountry travel is discouraged/restricted. Please contact Ontario Parks at www.ontarioparks.com for more

information.



If you were staying at Finlayson Point or Marten River Provincial Park please contact the Park directly for information on retrieving your belongings.



Please contact the Municipality of Temagami Office at 705-569-3421 during office hours if you have any questions or concerns. For after-hours immediate concerns only please contact Dan O’Mara 705-237-8460 or Brian Koski at 705-569-4522.



Further updates will be provided after the next Emergency Management Committee meeting scheduled for 10:00 am July 10, 2018.

Jul 9, 2018 @ 19:46

On July 8, 2018 at approximately 5:45 p.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) by advising residents living between Finlayson Point Provincial Park Road and Jessie Lake to evacuate their homes due to a dangerously close active forest fire near Temagami, Ontario. The MNRF has implemented this mandatory evacuation and there are approximately 20 homes in this area.

The OPP is focusing on keeping everyone safe. At this time, members of the public are being asked to not stop along the highway to take photos of the fire and/or smoke, and to keep the flow of traffic going.

Boaters are also being asked to stay off Lake Temagami in order allow the water bombers to land and to collect water on this lake for their fire suppression efforts.

*If planning travel, consider delaying your trip or avoiding Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores. The emergency management team will be meeting this evening and further updates will be released when they become available.

Any media personnel having inquiries about the fire, is being asked to contact the MNRF.

Jul 9, 2018 @ 18:52

Municipality of Temagami Statement – Current Fire Situation – July 9, 2018 @ 2 pm

Emergency Management Committee met at 2:00 pm July 9, 2018

Reports on the Fires near Temagami are positive. Further updates on other major fires in the area will be provided as they become available.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Officials are currently assessing the fire near Temagami and are not in a position to change existing evacuation orders. Therefore Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores at the South edge of the town of Temagami to Jesse Lake remains in effect.

Evacuation standby for areas around or near the fire zone near the Town of Temagami will remain in effect until further notice, including the Evacuation Orders for Finlayson Point and Marten River Provincial Parks. The situation will continue to be monitored as the day progresses.



Officials continue to review and set up plans in the event the fire activity increases and an evacuation is needed.

Highway 11 North is open and the Lake Temagami Access Road is travelable. Strathcona Road remains closed. The Temagami Fire Tower Road remains closed with no access allowed to the Fire Tower.



Hydro has been restored to Lake Temagami.



We are advising the public who are planning to use the parks in the Temagami area to check the Ontario Parks website as Provincial and Interior Parks closures are in effect. Go to www.ontarioparks.com for more information.



Anyone requiring accommodation as a result of the evacuation should contact the Municipality of Temagami office at 705-569-3421 and ask for Tammy Lepage during regular office hours.



Please contact the Municipality of Temagami Office at 705-569-3421 if you have any questions or concerns.



Further updates will be provided after the next Emergency Management Committee meeting scheduled for 7:30 pm July 9, 2018.

Jul 9, 2018 @ 14:41

A state of emergency has been declared for the community of Temagami. The arena in Temagami North is open for anyone who needs a place to stay. Residents have been told to be ready to evacuate.

Municipality of Temagami Statement – Current Fire Situation – July 9, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Emergency Management Committee met at 9:00 am July 9, 2018 Mandatory Evacuation Orders from Temagami Shores at the South edge of the town of Temagami to Jesse Lake remains in effect. Evacuation standby for areas around or near the fire zone near the Town of Temagami will remain in effect until further notice. The situation will continue to be monitored as the day progresses. The Emergency Management Committee will meet again at 2 pm July 9, 2018.



Reports from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were positive and crews are on scene at present evaluating and dealing with issues. Assessment Teams will be out and will be update as things progress.



Highway 11 North is open and the Lake Temagami Access Road is travelable.



Hydro issues on Lake Temagami should be resolved in the next few hours providing the current conditions remain as they are.



The Temagami Arena in the Temagami North (Temagami Townsite) is open for those who need a place to go. Accommodation needs should be reported to the Municipality of Temagami office at 705-569-3421 and ask for Tammy Lepage.



The Municipality will be receiving updates on other fires in the area, especially Fire NB42 near Red Cedar Lake.

Updates and issues dealing with the two Provincial Parks that were evacuated will be handled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and they will be issuing their own updates and media releases.



The Temiskaming Health Unit will be issuing information related to concerns of the smoke and respiratory issues.

Please contact the Municipality of Temagami Office at 705-569-3421 if you have any questions or concerns. Further updates will be provided after the next meeting scheduled for 2:00 pm this afternoon.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 22:35

Municipality of Temagami Statement

Updated Fire Situation in Temagami at 9 pm July 8, 2018; from Acting Mayor Dan O’Mara.



Emergency Management Committee met at 8:30 pm.

Mandatory Evacuation Order from Temagami Shores at the south end of the town to Jesse Lake remains in effect along with evacuation standby for areas around or near fire zone near the Town of Temagami.



Reports from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are that fire crews are making progress and will continue working the fire until dark and will resume attack efforts at dawn. There are additional crews and resources on route.



Other local fire departments have sent resources to the town and will be coordinating efforts with the Temagami Fire Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. We have also been contacted by a number of our neighbouring communities who have offered their support.



The Emergency Management Committee will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. Monday morning to update the situation.



If you have concerns please call Dan O’Mara 705-237-8460 or Brian Koski at 705-569-4522.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 20:30

On July 8, 2018 at approximately 5:45 p.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) by advising residents living between Finlayson Point Provincial Park Road and Jessie Lake to evacuate their homes due to a dangerously close active forest fire near Temagami, Ontario. The MNRF has implemented this mandatory evacuation and there are approximately 20 homes in this area.

Members of the public have been asked to leave their residence immediately and travel northbound on Highway 11, away from the active fires.

Residents living in the area between Jessie Lake and the Lake Temagami Access Road have been placed on, “alert” suggesting that they may be asked to evacuate should fire conditions in their area worsen.

Those residents residing in the Town of Temagami are currently on a voluntary notice to evacuate and are also being asked to travel northbound on Highway 11 if they choose to leave at this time.

Assisting with the operations is the Temagami Fire Department. There are currently no road closures which will allow residents time to travel, however; it is anticipated that fire conditions may worsen and as such Highway 11 may be closed at a later time.

*If planning travel, avoid Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 19:59

Evacuated: Marten River and Finlayson Point Provincial Parks have been evacuated.

Mandatory Evacuation: ALL residents from Temagami Shores to Jesse Lake are under a mandatory evacuation and are to go north.

Standby: Residents from Jesse Lake to the Lake Temagami Access Road are on standby notice.

Alert for Evacuation: Temagami North

Residents on islands in Lake Temagami are being advised to stay where they are at this time.

Marten River is evacuating some roads and is on standby evacuation notice. They are to go south.

The arena in Temagami North is open for people to go there.

The Emergency Management Team has met and will be meeting again this evening and will give updates on the situation as needed.

Those who want to leave on their own are asked to proceed north along Highway 11.

Wawa-news will continue to update as information becomes available.