Greyhound Pulls Out of Northeastern Ontario & Everything Westward – Effective October 31st

On their website Greyhound Canada has notified the public of their intent to downsize their operations in Ontario, and other provinces. In Ontario, effective October 31st there will be no bus service west of Sudbury, and west of Ontario.
Wawa-news spoke with officials at the Municipality of Wawa, who were informed via the media of Greyhound’s cuts.
Wawa residents can continue to use Greyhound until the end of October, or can use the services of Ontario Northland which travels from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie every morning at 8 a.m. and leaves Sault Ste. Marie for Wawa at 12 Noon at the Sault Area Hospital for Wawa.
Greyhound Canada has taken the difficult decision to downsize its operations. The company has notified all proper authorities of its intention to discontinue some or all service – both passenger and freight.
Effective October 31, 2018
In Ontario, we will operate substantially as we do today in the southern and eastern regions of the province with no changes in the Toronto and Ottawa areas.
There will be changes in the northern part of the province. Service will be discontinued on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Sudbury.
Greyhound Canada will continue to operate in southern Ontario.
All Routes TO and FROM the following Ontario stops will be discontinued
-
- Agawa
- Batchawana Bay
- Blind River
- Bruce Mines
- Clearwater Bay
- Copper Cliff
- Desbarats
- Dinorwic
- Dorion
- Dryden
- Echo Bay
- English River
- Espanola
- Garden River
- Goulais River
- Granite Lake
- Harmony Beach
- Heyden
- Hurkett Jct
- Ignace
- Iron Bridge
- Kakabeka Falls
- Kenora
- Manitouwadge Jct
- Marathon
- Massey
- McKerrow
- Montreal River
- Moth Lake
- Nairn Centre
- Naughton
- Nipigon
- Pass Lake Corner
- Pearl
- Port Mamanaise
- Raith
- Red Rock Jct
- Red Rock Lake
- Rossport Jct
- Sault Ste Marie
- Schreiber
- Serpent River
- Spanish
- Spragge
- Terrace Bay
- Thessalon
- Thunder Bay
- Upsala
- Vermillion Bay
- Wabigoon
- Walford Jct
- Wawa
- Webbwood
- White Lake Bridge
- White River
- Whitefish
All other routes in Ontario and Quebec will continue unchanged, including the following corridors:
- Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal-New York
- Toronto-Niagara Falls-Buffalo-New York
- Toronto-London-Windsor-Detroit
- Toronto-Barrie, Toronto-Guelph/Kitchener/Cambridge, and all other southern Ontario services.
In Manitoba, all Greyhound routes will cease as of the effective date.
Discontinued Routes TO and FROM Manitoba
- Sault Ste Marie – Thunder Bay – Winnipeg – Manitoba
- Calgary – Winnipeg
- Winnipeg – Thunder Bay
- Winnipeg – Saskatoon
- Winnipeg – Thompson
- Winnipeg – Flin Flon
- Thompson – Gillam
- Thompson – Cross Lake
In Saskatchewan, all Greyhound routes will cease as of the effective date.
Discontinued Routes TO and FROM Saskatchewan
- Winnipeg – Saskatoon
- Saskatoon – Edmonton
In Alberta, all Greyhound routes will cease as of the effective date.
Discontinued Routes TO and FROM Alberta
- Winnipeg – Calgary
- Vancouver – Kamloops – Kelowna – Calgary
- Calgary – Winnipeg
- Dawson Creek – Edmonton
- Calgary – Edmonton
- Calgary – Lethbridge
- Edmonton – Fort McMurray
- Calgary – Kelowna
- Saskatoon – Edmonton
- Edmonton – Vancouver
In British Columbia, all routes will cease.
Discontinued routes TO and FROM British Columbia
- Calgary – Kelowna – Kamloops – Vancouver
- Vancouver – Whistler – Pemberton
- Prince George – Kamloops
- Osoyoos – Penticton – Kelowna – Kamloops
In Quebec there are no changes, with service between Ottawa and Montreal unaffected. Service between Montreal and New York that is operated by Greyhound Lines, Inc. (USA) is also unaffected.
Decision Rationale
This decision is regrettable and is due to a challenging transportation environment that is characterized by declining ridership in rural communities; increased competition from subsidized national and inter-regional passenger transportation services; the new entry of ultra-low-cost carriers; regulatory constraints, and increased car travel.
Greyhound Canada had taken a range of cost reduction steps over the last few years, including frequency adjustments to route schedules and other efficiency measures. Unfortunately, these actions were insufficient and the downward trajectory continued.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce these service impacts for the end of October. We understand that these route changes are difficult for our customers. Despite best efforts over several years, ridership has dropped nearly 41% across the country since 2010 within a changing and increasingly challenging transportation environment. Simply put, we can no longer operate unsustainable routes.
“We are committed to keeping customers informed and will continue to provide fair and open communications to ensure that adequate notice is given.” – Stuart Kendrick, Senior Vice President, Greyhound Canada.
Business as Usual Until October 31, 2018
Important to note: it is business as usual until October 31, 2018 — Greyhound Canada’s operations will continue during the summer period and beyond Thanksgiving.