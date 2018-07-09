Greyhound Pulls Out of Northeastern Ontario & Everything Westward – Effective October 31st

On their website Greyhound Canada has notified the public of their intent to downsize their operations in Ontario, and other provinces. In Ontario, effective October 31st there will be no bus service west of Sudbury, and west of Ontario.

Wawa-news spoke with officials at the Municipality of Wawa, who were informed via the media of Greyhound’s cuts.

Wawa residents can continue to use Greyhound until the end of October, or can use the services of Ontario Northland which travels from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie every morning at 8 a.m. and leaves Sault Ste. Marie for Wawa at 12 Noon at the Sault Area Hospital for Wawa.

Greyhound Canada has taken the difficult decision to downsize its operations. The company has notified all proper authorities of its intention to discontinue some or all service – both passenger and freight.

Effective October 31, 2018

In Ontario, we will operate substantially as we do today in the southern and eastern regions of the province with no changes in the Toronto and Ottawa areas.

There will be changes in the northern part of the province. Service will be discontinued on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Sudbury.

Greyhound Canada will continue to operate in southern Ontario.