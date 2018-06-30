SE OPP Chapleau – Slush OP 2018

Jun 30, 2018 @ 20:23

The Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) – Chapleau Detachment is partnering with Collins Home Hardware and Home Furniture, Neser Investments and the Chapleau Rotary Club to bring “Slush OP 2018” to the youth of Chapleau, Ontario.

From July 9, 2018 to August 31, 2018 the Chapleau Detachment officers will be on the lookout for school aged youths demonstrating positive contributions to the community and participating in activities in a law-abiding manner. These youth have an opportunity to earn a free small slush and a chance to win a brand new bicycle.

When issuing the tickets to the youth, officers will be asking for their names and parent’s name in order to process the tickets for the draw. When the tickets are completed, the child will receive a stub that may only be redeemed at the ESSO gas station. The ticket will then be entered by the staff for the draw which will occur on August 31, 2018 at 1pm

.

Thank you to the Chapleau Rotary Club and Neser Investments for donating the slushies and to Home Hardware and Home Furniture for donating the bicycle.

The officers will be on patrol at all hours of the day, rain or shine. They may be driving, biking or walking. So kids, strap on those bike helmets, use your hand signals, walk your dogs on a leash, do not litter, be kind while playing at parks. The sky is the limit!