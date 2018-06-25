Search underway on Whitefish Lake for missing boater – UPDATE Monday 20:04

Jun 25, 2018 @ 20:04

The search that began June 23rd is over. An extensive search had been conducted by members of the Superior East (OPP) marine unit along with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie and South Porcupine (OPP) marine units, members of the North East (OPP) Snowmobile, All-Terrain and Vessel Enforcement unit (S.A.V.E), the OPP helicopter and members of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) to find the missing boaters on Whitefish Lake.

The Superior East OPP – Wawa Detachemnt has confirmed that they have recovered the two bodies of the missing boaters. The deceased males have been identified as Normand Savoie, 74-year-old from Wawa, Ontario and Daniel Savoie, 57-years-old from Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Jun 24, 2018 @ 18:06

OPP are still conducting a search of Whitefish Lake for the missing boater. The names of the missing man or the deceased have not been publically identified. OPP helicopter, the Snowmobile, All-terrain, and Vessel Enforcement Unit (S.A.V.E) and OPP Dive unit is working together in the search.

Jun 23, 2018 @ 11:48

A search is currently underway on Whitefish Lake, just east of Wawa. SE OPP were notified on Friday, June 22, 2018 at approximately 8:20 am of two missing boaters on Whitefish Lake. Their boat had been located afloat near the shore without the two boaters.

SE OPP are currently searching with assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie (OPP) marine unit, members of the South Porcupine (OPP) marine unit, members of the North East (OPP) snowmobile, all terrain, and vessel enforcement unit (S.A.V.E) and the OPP helicopter.

One of the boaters, a male has been located, and is deceased; and the second male is still missing. The OPP are currently searching the area for the second missing male. The name of the deceased or the missing male has not been released.