Hwy 17 (Iron Bridge & Blind River) Open both lanes – 10:34

Jun 23, 2018 @ 10:34

On June 22, 2018, at approximately 1:26 p.m., East Algoma officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores, Ontario. A tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided.

The OPP have confirmed that the identity of the deceased female driver of the passenger vehicle as Vivian ELSBY, 49 years of age from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario.

The investigation is continuing.

Jun 22, 2018 @ 22:34

At 9:18 p.m., Highway 17 re-opened to two lanes. The investigation is continuing.

Jun 22, 2018 @ 21:05

At 8:18 p.m., Highway 17 re-opened to one lane.

Jun 22, 2018 @ 18:44

Motorists can expect Highway 17 between Blind River, Ontario and Iron Bridge, Ontario to be closed for several hours as OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) continue the investigation.

