Wednesday Morning News – June 20

Jun 20, 2018 @ 08:04

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 23. UV index 9 or very high.

Marine – Wind light becoming northeast 10 knots this afternoon then becoming light Thursday morning. Waves less than one half metre.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to recent lottery winners:

Melissa Kelly of Goulais River won $1 million MaxMillions prize in the June 1, 2018 Lotto Max draw. Her winning ticket was purchased at the Goulais River Country Store on Highway 17 in Goulais River.

Christopher Sierzputowski of Sault Ste. Marie won $479,606.40 in the June 2, 2018 Lottario draw. Christopher also won $4 for matching three of six numbers on another selection, bringing his total winnings to $479,610.40. His winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Louisa Street in Parry Sound.