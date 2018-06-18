Pilot Crashes plane into Lake Nipissing while landing

Jun 18, 2018 @ 12:03

Members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with North Bay Fire Department and the North Bay Ambulance Service responded to a float plane crash on June 16, 2018 at approximately 1:31 p.m.

The incident occurred on Lake Nipissing in North Bay, Ontario, when the 55-year-old male pilot from Sturgeon Falls, Ontario was attempting to land his aircraft.

The pilot was the only occupant and was rescued by a civilian boater. The pilot sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Joint Rescue Coordinator Centre (JRCC), NAV Canada, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) and the Airline and Aviation Operations Centre have been notified and are assisting with this investigation.