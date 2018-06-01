Friday Morning News – June 1

Jun 1, 2018 @ 07:45

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Marine – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind northeast 20 knots diminishing to northeast 15 overnight and to east 10 Saturday afternoon. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre or less Saturday evening. Chance of showers this morning.

News Tidbits – Munch and Move begins today Friday from 10 – 11 a.m. You are invited to come out, get moving, try new foods and recipes! Anyone 15 and over and capable of safely walking for 30 minutes outdoors is welcome to join. We start from the LDHC Resource Room. Don’t forget your water bottle, wear comfortable clothing and walking/running shoes. Strollers are welcome, but, please no dogs.