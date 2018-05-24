Harte Gold Drilling Expands Wolf Zone Mineralization; Middle Zone Drilling Improves Grade and Width at the Footwall Zone Discovery

May 24, 2018 @ 08:38

Harte Gold is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Sugar Zone, Middle Zone and Wolf Zones.

Highlights:

Wolf Zone drilling has significantly expanded known mineralization with hole WZ-18-157 returning 6.16 g/t over 3.03 meters , including 14.74 g/t over 1.15 meters and hole WZ-18-158W2 returning 9.28 g/t over 1.59 meters . This high grade zone is now defined as approximately 200 meters along strike and 800 meters down dip and remains open at depth.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold stated, “The Wolf Zone is shaping up to be characteristically similar to the Middle Zone, with comparable grades and widths amenable to long hole mining. Based on its current estimated size, the Wolf Zone has potential to add substantial near mine resources into future mine planning.”

Mr. Roman added, “Middle Zone infill drilling also continues to impress. Not only will this drilling improve the grade of the Inferred Resources, but deeper drilling at the parallel Footwall Zone continues to return high grades.”

Assay results are summarized in the following tables:

Wolf Zone

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-157 570.09 573.12 6.16 3.03 including 570.09 571.24 14.74 1.15 WZ-18-158W2 772.41 774.00 9.28 1.59

Footwall Zone

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-146 767.00 769.29 38.06 2.29 including 768.00 768.67 126.00 0.67 WZ-18-130 599.83 604.06 6.42 4.23 including 601.83 604.06 9.94 2.23

Sugar Zone – Below the Indicated Resources Outline

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) SZ-18-247 927.38 930.41 14.79 3.03 Including 929.25 930.41 25.29 1.16

Middle Zone – Infill

Hole # From To Grade (g/t) Width (m) WZ-18-132 581.30 583.00 8.06 1.70 WZ-18-147 719.34 724.64 5.98 5.30 including 719.34 719.64 81.30 0.30 WZ-18-146 697.58 699.37 13.09 1.79

Core intersection lengths in the tables above approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t

QA/QC Statement

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company’s core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. Robert Kusins, P. Geo., Harte Gold’s Senior Mineral Resource geologist, is the Company’s Qualified Person and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and mined 30,000 tonnes under its Phase I Commercial Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. Using a 3 g/t Au cut-off, the Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces of contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces of contained gold. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, east of Timmins, Ontario, and adjacent to the Holloway Gold Mine.

