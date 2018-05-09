Wednesday Morning News – May 9

May 9, 2018 @ 08:10

Weather – Periods of rain. High 15.

News Tidbits – Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne today announced that the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, has accepted the Premier’s advice to sign a Proclamation dissolving the 41st Parliament of the Province of Ontario, effective as of 2 p.m. today. Pursuant to the provisions of the Election Act, the Lieutenant Governor also called for the issuance of writs for the general election to be issued Wednesday, May 9, and naming Thursday, June 7, as the date of Ontario’s next general election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver an apology in the House of Commons for the turning away of the MS St. Louis, when Jewish refugees were denied entry to Canada due to discriminatory immigration policy in 1939.