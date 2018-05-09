This Month in Rotary – And the Winner is…

May 9, 2018 @ 08:07

The draw for the Rotary Gourmet Dinner was made on Friday, April 27th and the winner was Heidi Trudeau. The prize was a choice between Prime Rib and Yorkshire Pudding or Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary or Rack of Lamb with Herb-Dijon Hazelnut Crust for eight people. There was also an option of Vegetarian Lasagne for one or more guests. The dinner includes appetizers, soup, salad, sorbet, the entrée, and dessert. Also included are complimentary wines for each course, transportation from Wawa to Naturally Superior Adventures and return for the guests. This is the third year that the dinner was held and we expect that it will be as delicious and enjoyable as it has been in the past.

We also completed the Annual Radio Auction. We would like to thank all of those wonderful businesses and individuals who donated items to be auctioned and cash to assist in the cost of running the auction. Without these donations, the auction would not continue to be the successful fundraiser that it has been for the Rotary Club of Wawa for the last 32 years. Thanks so much to all of those who donated or worked at the Auction. Your dedication and commitment is much appreciated!