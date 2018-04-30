Man Charged in Nipigon hotel fire

Apr 30, 2018 @ 06:48

On Sunday, April 29, 2018 at approximately 6:20 a.m. The Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information of a fire at a local motel. The fire was contained to a single room at the motel and was put out with the use of motel fire extinguishers. Nipigon Fire department attended the scene and ensured the fire was extinguished. As a result of the fire, there was extensive damage done to the room. Investigation revealed that the fire was set intentionally and the occupant of the motel room was located walking east bound on Highway 17 east of Nipigon.

As a result, a 27 year old man from Ottawa has been charged and held for bail for the following Criminal Code offences:

· Arson – Damage to Property contrary to section 434

· Arson – Disregard for Human Life contrary to section 433(a)

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified and will attend the area for further examination of the scene.