Curling Leagues Update – April 10

Apr 10, 2018 @ 08:14

Mixed Curling – The Championship Game has been rescheduled to tonight, Tuesday, April 10th at 6:00 p.m., Team SPENCER versus Team BOYD.

 

Ladies Curling – Championship Game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11th.

 

Men’s Curling – The Championship Games sees Team TERRIS versus Team LESCHISHIN at 7:00 p.m. on April 11th.

 

Then on Friday, April 13th, the 71st Annual Men’s Curling Bonspiel begins at 6:00 p.m. There are 24 teams entered in the Bonspiel. Championship Games will occur at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 15th.

 

Come on down to the Curling Club to see some exciting curling.

24 Team Schedule – Friday Evening
Time Sheet Game # Skip Name
6:00 1 Dan Lethbridge
6:00 1 Spencer Terris
6:00 2 Ron Rody
6:00 2 Jim Hoffmann
6:00 3 Randy Klockars
6:00 3 Carl Punkari
6:00 4 Ken Graham
6:00 4 Joe Mcoy
8:00 1 Dennis Lethbridge
8:00 1 Tom Terris
8:00 2 Gino Pasqua
8:00 2 Mark Leschishin
8:00 3 Paul Young
8:00 3 Clint Cudmore
8:00 4 Bruce Moore
8:00 4 Dave Trudeau
10:00 1 Steve Napierkoski
10:00 1 Brian Culhane
10:00 2 Tim Lavoie
10:00 2 Mark Szekely
10:00 3 Randy Gilbota
10:00 3 Scott Seabrook
10:00 4 Chris Gilbota
10:00 4 Paul Findlay

