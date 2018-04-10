Curling Leagues Update – April 10

Apr 10, 2018 @ 08:14
Mixed Curling – The Championship Game has been rescheduled to tonight, Tuesday, April 10th at 6:00 p.m., Team SPENCER versus Team BOYD.
Ladies Curling – Championship Game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11th.
Men’s Curling – The Championship Games sees Team TERRIS versus Team LESCHISHIN at 7:00 p.m. on April 11th.
Then on Friday, April 13th, the 71st Annual Men’s Curling Bonspiel begins at 6:00 p.m. There are 24 teams entered in the Bonspiel. Championship Games will occur at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 15th.
Come on down to the Curling Club to see some exciting curling.
|24 Team Schedule – Friday Evening
|Time
|Sheet
|Game #
|Skip Name
|6:00
|1
|Dan Lethbridge
|6:00
|1
|Spencer Terris
|6:00
|2
|Ron Rody
|6:00
|2
|Jim Hoffmann
|6:00
|3
|Randy Klockars
|6:00
|3
|Carl Punkari
|6:00
|4
|Ken Graham
|6:00
|4
|Joe Mcoy
|8:00
|1
|Dennis Lethbridge
|8:00
|1
|Tom Terris
|8:00
|2
|Gino Pasqua
|8:00
|2
|Mark Leschishin
|8:00
|3
|Paul Young
|8:00
|3
|Clint Cudmore
|8:00
|4
|Bruce Moore
|8:00
|4
|Dave Trudeau
|10:00
|1
|Steve Napierkoski
|10:00
|1
|Brian Culhane
|10:00
|2
|Tim Lavoie
|10:00
|2
|Mark Szekely
|10:00
|3
|Randy Gilbota
|10:00
|3
|Scott Seabrook
|10:00
|4
|Chris Gilbota
|10:00
|4
|Paul Findlay