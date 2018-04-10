Curling Leagues Update – April 10

Apr 10, 2018 @ 08:14

Mixed Curling – The Championship Game has been rescheduled to tonight, Tuesday, April 10th at 6:00 p.m., Team SPENCER versus Team BOYD.

Ladies Curling – Championship Game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11th.

Men’s Curling – The Championship Games sees Team TERRIS versus Team LESCHISHIN at 7:00 p.m. on April 11th.

Then on Friday, April 13th, the 71st Annual Men’s Curling Bonspiel begins at 6:00 p.m. There are 24 teams entered in the Bonspiel. Championship Games will occur at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 15th.

Come on down to the Curling Club to see some exciting curling.