Wesdome Continues to explore and develop No. 7 & 300 Zones

Apr 3, 2018 @ 13:55

Wesdome continues to explore and develop the No. 7 and 300 Zones at the Eagle River Mine. These two zones run parallel to the Main 8 Zone structure from which more than one million ounces of gold over the last twenty years.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President, and CEO commented, “We continue to be encouraged with the ongoing development at the 7 Zone, as it continues to return high-grade intersections over good widths and longer strike lengths. This Zone was discovered in 2013, and four years later now accounts for 23% of the mine’s reserve base at an average grade of 13 g/t Au. The 7 Zone, at current depths and up plunge, appears to be comprised of two mineralized areas along the zone that are separated by an area of lower grade mineralization. Based on drilling information, these mineralized zones referred to as the east and west zones, are interpreted to form one continuous, longer zone along strike at depth. We will be producing from the 1022 m level in the second quarter, from both stopes, one in the east and one in the west. The main ramp is reaching the next planned sill drift on 1038 m level, where the mineralization forms one continuous zone with longer strike lengths and wider mining widths. These longer strike lengths will provide for enhanced mining flexibility and ultimately augmented production rates. This Zone remains highly prospective because there has been limited exploration along strike or up and down dip, therefore will remain a focus for 2018 exploration and development.”