Wesdome Holds AGM and Elects New Directors

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. announces the results of the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held May 14th, 2019.
A total of 66,675,481 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.89% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:
- Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
- Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year.
The following six individuals were elected as directors of the Company, until the next annual meeting of shareholders, as set out in the table below:
|Name
|FOR
(#)
|FOR
(%)
|WITHHELD
(#)
|WITHHELD
(%)
|Charles Main
|66,640,702
|99.96
|29,050
|0.04
|Duncan Middlemiss
|66,640,952
|99.96
|28,800
|0.04
|Nadine Miller
|66,618,802
|99.92
|50,950
|0.08
|Warwick Morley-Jepson
|65,390,248
|98.08
|1,279,504
|1.92
|Brian Skanderbeg
|66,641,052
|99.96
|28,700
|0.04
|Bill Washington
|66,531,152
|99.79
|138,600
|0.21
Please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR for further details on the above matters.
