Wesdome Holds AGM and Elects New Directors

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. announces the results of the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held May 14th, 2019.

A total of 66,675,481 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.89% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and Election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The following six individuals were elected as directors of the Company, until the next annual meeting of shareholders, as set out in the table below:

Name FOR

(#) FOR

(%) WITHHELD

(#) WITHHELD

(%) Charles Main 66,640,702 99.96 29,050 0.04 Duncan Middlemiss 66,640,952 99.96 28,800 0.04 Nadine Miller 66,618,802 99.92 50,950 0.08 Warwick Morley-Jepson 65,390,248 98.08 1,279,504 1.92 Brian Skanderbeg 66,641,052 99.96 28,700 0.04 Bill Washington 66,531,152 99.79 138,600 0.21

Please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR for further details on the above matters.