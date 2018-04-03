Breaking News

SE OPP Detachments busy over Easter Weekend

Apr 3, 2018 @ 10:29

During the Easter Long weekend the Superior East Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous calls for service. Some of those calls were:

  • 109 Calls for service
  • 2 Criminal Code Charges
  • 60 Provincial Offence Notices

Officers have also completed many hours of Road Safety and Traffic Enforcement throughout the Superior East Detachments area.

Editor’s Note – The Superior East Detachment includes the communities of Chapleau, Wawa, Dubreuilville, White River and Hornepayne.

 

 

About Superior East Ontario Provincial Police

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuilville.

