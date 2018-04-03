SE OPP Detachments busy over Easter Weekend

Apr 3, 2018 @ 10:29

During the Easter Long weekend the Superior East Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous calls for service. Some of those calls were:

109 Calls for service

2 Criminal Code Charges

60 Provincial Offence Notices

Officers have also completed many hours of Road Safety and Traffic Enforcement throughout the Superior East Detachments area.

Editor’s Note – The Superior East Detachment includes the communities of Chapleau, Wawa, Dubreuilville, White River and Hornepayne.