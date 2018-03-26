UHLER, Stephen

Mar 26, 2018 @ 08:32

Suddenly on Friday, March 16, at the age of 51 years.

Beloved son of Linda Uhler and the late Victor. Loving brother of Bruce Uhler and Marta (Stephen) Blais. Caring Uncle of Stephen Victor. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Family and friends may pay respects and share stories about Stephen at a memorial service being held Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 72, 202 Pembroke St. E.

In memory of Stephen, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Malcolm, Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home

