To my Wawa Patients:

I wish to inform you that I will be closing my practice effective May 1, 2018. My husband and I will be moving to Southern Ontario to be closer to our families.

At this time, the Wawa Family Health Team is actively recruiting for a physician to replace me. Please be reassured that you can still access medical care at the Wawa Family Health Team, where your records will remain.

Some patients will be receiving letters that their care has been transferred to another physician. If you have not received a letter, the Wawa Family Health Team will notify you once a replacement has been found for my practice.

I have had a wonderful experience practicing medicine in Wawa and I am truly grateful for the time I had here. I will miss my patients and friends so it is therefore with very mixed emotions that I make this decision.

Thank you for the trust you put in me as your physician. I wish you all the best and a healthy life.

Sincerely,

Dr. Julie Weinstein