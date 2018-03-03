Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Draw Winners Friday Night

This year the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Early Bird Draw Winners took home prizes of $500 CASH! Ten names were drawn:

David Crack, SSM

Danielle Stewart, Wawa

Don Maguire, SSM

Christie Reid, Wawa

Jason Pelletier, Wikwemikong

Marie Andre Boivir, Wawa

Dennis McCoy, SSM

Gilbert Legace, Wawa

Steve Farkas, SSM and

John Newport of Wawa.

In order to be eligible for the Early Bird Draw your ticket must have been received / postmarked by January 15, 2018.

Also drawn last night were 12 additional draw prizes of which all registrants were eligible for. For each prize, the winner had two minutes to claim their prize (after they completed a skill testing). A number of times the winner was drawn again and again, remember for next year – you have two minutes to claim your prize!

The winners were: