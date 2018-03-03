Breaking News

Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Draw Winners Friday Night

Jason Pelletier, Wikwemikong after claiming his $500 Early Bird Prize.

This year the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Early Bird Draw Winners took home prizes of $500 CASH! Ten names were drawn:

  • David Crack, SSM
  • Danielle Stewart, Wawa
  • Don Maguire, SSM
  • Christie Reid, Wawa
  • Jason Pelletier, Wikwemikong
  • Marie Andre Boivir, Wawa
  • Dennis McCoy, SSM
  • Gilbert Legace, Wawa
  • Steve Farkas, SSM and
  • John Newport of Wawa.

In order to be eligible for the Early Bird Draw your ticket must have been received / postmarked by January 15, 2018.

Also drawn last night were 12 additional draw prizes of which all registrants were eligible for. For each prize, the winner had two minutes to  claim their prize (after they completed a skill testing). A number of times the winner was drawn again and again, remember for next year – you have two minutes to claim your prize!

The winners were:

1   Table Top Grill & Cooking Set, Gary Gendron of Dubruilville
2   Chainsaw, Pauline Neyland, Wawa
3   Downrigger road,
4   Camping Chair Combo
5   Chainsaw
6   Trail Cam
7   cordless drill, Melanie Farrington
8   ice fishing shack and fishing kit
9   jacket & battery jump starter
10

 

 jacket, Felix Grusys, claimed by proxy Al Hardy
11   chainsaw, Blair Jardine
12   4-ton log splitter

