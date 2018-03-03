Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Draw Winners Friday Night

This year the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Early Bird Draw Winners took home prizes of $500 CASH! Ten names were drawn:
- David Crack, SSM
- Danielle Stewart, Wawa
- Don Maguire, SSM
- Christie Reid, Wawa
- Jason Pelletier, Wikwemikong
- Marie Andre Boivir, Wawa
- Dennis McCoy, SSM
- Gilbert Legace, Wawa
- Steve Farkas, SSM and
- John Newport of Wawa.
In order to be eligible for the Early Bird Draw your ticket must have been received / postmarked by January 15, 2018.
Also drawn last night were 12 additional draw prizes of which all registrants were eligible for. For each prize, the winner had two minutes to claim their prize (after they completed a skill testing). A number of times the winner was drawn again and again, remember for next year – you have two minutes to claim your prize!
The winners were: